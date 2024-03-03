BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.9 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF remained flat at $2.24 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

