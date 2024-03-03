BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.9 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF remained flat at $2.24 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.83.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.