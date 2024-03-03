Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,900 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BUHPF remained flat at $6.06 during trading hours on Friday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy centers, arrhythmia centers, behavioral health centers, breast centers, breastfeeding clinics, home service centers, clinics yangon, COVID-19 recovery clinics, heart valve centers, robotic surgery centers, spine institute, rehabilitation centers, children's (pediatrics) centers, colorectal surgery centers, complex coronary artery intervention centers, comprehensive sleep clinics, cornea transplant centers, dental centers, diagnostic centers, diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine, dialysis centers, digestive disease centers, ear, nose and throat centers, emergency centers, endocrinology, diabetes and clinical nutrition centers, esperance, expatriate liaison centers, eye centers, fertility centers and IVF clinics, gastrointestinal motility centers, health screening centers, hearing and balance clinics, heart institute, holistic wound care centers, horizon regional cancer centers, hyperbaric oxygen therapy centers, intensive care unit, and medical clinics.

