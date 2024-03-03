Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,900 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BUHPF remained flat at $6.06 during trading hours on Friday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bumrungrad Hospital Public
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.