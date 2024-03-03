BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 343,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth about $66,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 157,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

