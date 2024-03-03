CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIAF remained flat at $32.17 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $34.00.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
