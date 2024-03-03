Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Canacol Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 2,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 16.61%. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

