Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.9% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,619,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.31. 762,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,384. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.31.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

