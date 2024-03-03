Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, insider Lauren Michelle Basmadjian bought 9,550 shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,518 shares of company stock worth $98,151 over the last ninety days.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCIF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 113,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,535. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.