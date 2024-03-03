Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Down 40.5% in February

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of RENE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.06. 14,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,811. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth $227,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

