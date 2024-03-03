CashBackPro (CBP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.15 Billion

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $1.50 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 63.9% higher against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $12.69 or 0.00020195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00016374 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,828.72 or 0.99981284 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00168905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,614 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 12.42257785 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,745,819.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

