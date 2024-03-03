Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $537.99 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Casper has a market capitalization of $537.99 million and $16.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,424,113,561 coins and its circulating supply is 11,836,296,290 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,422,885,175 with 11,835,126,023 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04512174 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $18,334,934.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.