CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,502.0 days.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF remained flat at $50.72 during trading on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia.

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.