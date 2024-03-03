Celestia (TIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $152.06 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $152.06 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $16.52 or 0.00025778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,027,178,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,026,958,904.109493 with 168,002,431.859493 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 16.6086061 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $114,532,764.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

