Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Short Interest Up 57.0% in February

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the January 31st total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 28.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTNT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

