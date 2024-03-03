China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY remained flat at $22.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

China Gas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.4299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

