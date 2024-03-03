Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 1,820,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.9 days.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PPRQF remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

