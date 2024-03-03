Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 1,820,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.9 days.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PPRQF remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.