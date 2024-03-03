Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

CHYHY stock remained flat at $19.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

