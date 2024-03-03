Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance
CHYHY stock remained flat at $19.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile
