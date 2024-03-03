Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

CODYY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 34,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,555. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

