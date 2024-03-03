Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,158,200 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 1,311,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $4.72 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.