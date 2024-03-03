Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $27.41.
About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.