Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

