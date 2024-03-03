Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,806.0 days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Corporate Travel Management has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

