Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,806.0 days.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Corporate Travel Management has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $14.65.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporate Travel Management
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.