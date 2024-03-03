Cosmos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $252.12 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.67 billion and $252.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $12.01 or 0.00019111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 388,850,042 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

