Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,597 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRESW remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

