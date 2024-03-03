Cronos (CRO) Price Up 54.7% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $74.04 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00067712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

