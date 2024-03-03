Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Boosted by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Crown accounts for about 7.8% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Crown worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.6% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.9% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after acquiring an additional 418,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 46.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,414,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after acquiring an additional 450,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $2,477,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

Crown Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 910,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,844. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

