Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in February

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Up 108.6 %

Shares of Cryptoblox Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 2,448,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,475. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

