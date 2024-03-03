Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in February

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Up 108.6 %
Shares of Cryptoblox Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 2,448,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,475. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
