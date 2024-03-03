CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,928,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 3,440,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,288.0 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYAGF remained flat at $6.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 1.38%.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

