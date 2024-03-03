D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
D2L Price Performance
OTCMKTS DTLIF remained flat at C$7.85 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.37. D2L has a 52 week low of C$4.86 and a 52 week high of C$7.96.
About D2L
