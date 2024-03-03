Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 790,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $571.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DADA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

