Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Update

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daihen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIPF remained flat at C$32.31 during trading on Friday. Daihen has a 12 month low of C$28.08 and a 12 month high of C$38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.31.
About Daihen
