DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

DCMDF remained flat at $2.60 on Friday. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

