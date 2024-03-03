DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and $26,690.43 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04784669 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,321.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

