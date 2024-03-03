Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Decisive Dividend Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of DEDVF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 3,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670. Decisive Dividend has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

