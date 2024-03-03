Decred Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.58 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Decred has a market cap of $411.99 million and $7.58 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $25.92 or 0.00040856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00140840 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00019599 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,896,086 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.