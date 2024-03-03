DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Reaches $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $206.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00140624 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00019463 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002341 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

