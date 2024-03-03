DEI (DEI) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $155.17 million and approximately $133.21 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00145091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.