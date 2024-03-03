DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

Shares of DENSO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 73,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. DENSO has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter. DENSO had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

