Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Desert Mountain Energy stock traded down 0.02 on Friday, reaching 0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.26. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of 0.17 and a 52 week high of 1.77.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

