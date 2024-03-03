Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 90,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,696. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

