DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in February

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $5.48 on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
