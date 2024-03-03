DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Cap of $243.67 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. DigiByte has a total market cap of $243.67 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.59 or 0.00737443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00143366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00053127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00233722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00170702 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,863,659,570 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.