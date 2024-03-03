Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 211,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,493. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

