DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

DNBBY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.