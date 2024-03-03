Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lowered by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,549 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

