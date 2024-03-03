Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 692,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DOCMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 10,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.21.
About Dr. Martens
