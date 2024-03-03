Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 692,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DOCMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 10,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

