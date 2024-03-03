Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in February

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eiffage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $21.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Get Eiffage alerts:

About Eiffage

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.