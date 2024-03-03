EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $329.78 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $329.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001338 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001419 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,118,952,150 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

