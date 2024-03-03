EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.4 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down 2.00 on Friday, hitting 212.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of 163.84 and a one year high of 220.11.
About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.