EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.4 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down 2.00 on Friday, hitting 212.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of 163.84 and a one year high of 220.11.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.