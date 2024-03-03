Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.68. 419,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,191. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

