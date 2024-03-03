Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

SPHQ traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 868,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,951. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

