Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $11.12 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DocuSign worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. 2,535,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,442. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.32, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.